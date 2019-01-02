Model Heidi Klum - who got engaged to Tom Kaulitz over the festive period - insists she still ''believes'' in marriage, despite her divorces from Seal and Ric Pipino.
Heidi Klum still ''believes'' in marriage.
The 45-year-old model - who got engaged to Tom Kaulitz over the festive period - insists she still has faith in love and marriage, despite her divorces from Seal and Ric Pipino.
Speaking in a pre-taped interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Wednesday (02.01.19), she said: ''I've been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage, I do. Even though I failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it. I found a great person, so let's see what happens.''
Heidi announced her engagement to Tom in a sweet Instagram post on Christmas Eve (24.12.18), sharing a black and white selfie of the pair.
She captioned it: ''I SAID YES (sic)''
Meanwhile, Heidi previously opened up about her romance with Tom, insisting she is tired of the age gap between herself and her boyfriend being ''shoved'' in her face.
Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she shared: ''I don't really think about getting older that much -- I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.
''My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.''
