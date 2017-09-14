Heidi Klum and her boyfriend Vito Schnabel are reportedly ''on a break''.

The 44-year-old model has been dating Vito, 31, for the last three years, but the high-profile duo have apparently decided to separate as they consider whether they have a long-term future as a couple.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Heidi went out last week three times, never with Vito. They're on a break.''

The German model was, in fact, recently spotted at Harper's Bazaar's Icons bash in New York City with motor racing star Lewis Hamilton.

But the insider insisted the duo are merely ''friends''.

The blonde beauty also recently attended a screening of Zac Posen's documentary 'House of Z' without Vito.

The source explained: ''Heidi was seen staying at the Crosby Street Hotel. She usually stays at Vito's place when she's in town.''

Meanwhile, Heidi previously revealed she still has a good relationship with her ex-husband Seal.

The duo were married from 2005 until 2014, and Heidi admitted it was important they maintained good relations for the sake of their children.

The model - who has sons Johan, 10, and Henry, 11, and daughters Lou, seven, and Leni, 13, with the singing star - explained: ''It's never really easy, I guess, when you break up.

''There was probably a reason for it and it kind of takes its time but then, you know, we're always there for our children and always will be. You always make it work. You just do.''

Heidi even admitted her son Henry looks like the ''sexy'' singer.

She shared: ''My boys are very sexy. They're very young and I probably shouldn't say that, that they're sexy.

''Henry looks like Seal and I think Seal is very hot and very handsome. He looks just like his dad - he has this little gap here in his teeth.''