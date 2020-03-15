Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are staying apart from each other as they await the results of their coronavirus tests.

The 46-year-old supermodel left fans concerned earlier this week when she had to leave a taping of 'America's Got Talent' - on which she is a judge - after falling ill on set, and sparked fears she may have caught the flu-like virus as she was suffering from many of the symptoms associated with coronavirus, and she also claimed she was unable to get tested.

However, she has now taken to Instagram to update her fans by posting a clip of her and her musician spouse kissing through glass, as he is also sick after coming back from tour.

Heidi confirmed they have been tested and are waiting on their results, whilst spending time in isolation to prevent further spreading the virus.

Alongside the black and white video, she wrote: ''Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill.

''To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back.

''We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other!

''As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further.''

Heidi insisted that social-distancing is required of everyone now and that it's the most ''responsible'' thing to do to protect everyone's health.

She continued: ''These are strange times ... but in these moments, you remember what's really important- the people you love and keeping them safe.

''Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world.

''We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities.

''Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people ... especially if you are not feeling well.

''I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope!

''Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes... together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. #socialdistancing#washyourhands #stayput#bekindtoeachother (sic)''

The blonde beauty had claimed she was unable to be tested for the infectious virus at first, because doctors in her area didn't have access to an available test at the time.

In a video on her Instagram Story, she explained: ''Hi everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my 'America's Got Talent' seat. It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. Ummm, I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people.

''I hope it's just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn't one here. I've tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good.''