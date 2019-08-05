Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz continued their marriage celebrations with a post-wedding lunch with friends on Sunday (04.07.19).

The couple tied the knot for the second time over the weekend on luxury yacht, Christina O, off the Italian island of Capri, after the 46-year-old model and the musician married in secret in February.

During their ceremony, the bride wowed in a beautiful white strapless wedding dress with detachable puffed long sleeves and a veil, while the groom wore a cream suit and a blue shirt.

And the pair channelled their wedding outfits, as Heidi wowed in a strapless white halter-dress and the Tokio Hotel star donned a blue and white striped shirt, as they were joined by their guests at the La Fontelina restaurant on the island.

Heidi and Tom couldn't keep their eyes off one another and packed on the PDA as they were seen kissing at the dinner table, with the former 'America's Got Talent' judge placing her hand on her husband's lap as they shared a sweet embrace.

During the ceremony, Heidi's children - Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 10 - stood next to the pair as they said their vows.

The yacht where they tied the knot was once owned by Aristotle Onassis, and also hosted his wedding reception to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as well as the wedding reception of Princess Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier III.

The couple had kept their marriage private from their fans until last month, when they revealed they had obtained their marriage licence.

A source explained at the time: ''It was purely an impulsive, in the moment thing. They need a marriage license in the US to make things legal here before their summer nuptials, but they went a step further and said their 'I dos' to one another.

''The February 22 date was significant because it was their year anniversary. And they just couldn't wait to be husband and wife, so on the spur of the moment they went through with it.''