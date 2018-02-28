Heidi Klum ''constantly'' thinks about her lingerie line.

The 44-year-old supermodel launched her Heidi Klum Intimates range in early 2015 and is always looking for gaps in the market that would suggest new products she could create for the collection.

Speaking about her latest Spring 2018 designs, she told Us Weekly magazine: ''This collection embraces a woman's beautiful, natural shape and still gives the necessary comfort and support.

''When designing, I always make sure to include different styles, fabrics, colours and textures. Each collection tells a story and it's been amazing seeing how the brand has evolved.

''I'm constantly thinking of new styles and figuring out what's missing in the lingerie market so we can help fill those gaps.''

The 'Project Runway' star has previously spoken of how her input into the designs has grown over the years.

She previously said: ''I'm not just slapping my name on things. I have an opinion and I am designing.

''In the first year I was limited with what I could change, but now the customer is starting to see a lot more of my own creations. I personally like to see more cleavage and less bra so I adopted a more natural shape.''

Meanwhile Heidi recently admitted she doesn't want her children - Leni, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, eight, who she raises with ex-husband Seal - to follow her into the fashion industry.

She said: ''I don't speak too loudly about it because I don't want them to get ideas! They need to be kids. Right now, my elder daughter is applying to high schools.

''She is so busy studying; the last thing I am going to say is, 'Hey, do you want to be a model?' It's trendy right now, daughters of successful models becoming models themselves. But my kids are busy with their hobbies and tutors and tests.''