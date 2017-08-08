Heidi Klum and Seal are set to reunite on 'America's Got Talent'.

The former couple - who split in 2012 after seven years of marriage - got the chance to work together during Tuesday night's episode (08.08.17) as the 'Kiss From a Rose' hitmaker was a guest judge on the Judge Cuts round of the talent show, which saw him in charge of the golden buzzer that decides which contestant is through to the next round, but he was more excited about getting work with head judge Simon Cowell, who he is a big fan of.

Speaking about joining Heidi, Simon, Mel B and Howie Mandel on the panel, Seal told PEOPLE magazine: ''I was thrilled to be part of what has become America's favourite TV show. I've been an admirer of Simon's ever since we both lived in England, and to work beside him was both a privilege and an education.''

Heidi - who has children Leni, 12, Henry, 11, Johan, nine, and Lou, seven, with Seal - took to Twitter the night before the show aired to share a funny video of her and the 54-year-old musician duetting with Seal playing the ukulele.

Sharing her excitement at getting to sit on the panel with her ex-husband, the 44-year-old beauty wrote alongside the clip: ''Love goofing around with @Seal on @AGT #JudgeCuts! Tune in tomorrow, it's one you won't want to miss! #AGT #LastJudgeCutsEpisode (sic)''

Despite not being married anymore, Heidi recently said they ''make it work'' for the sake of their children.

While Heidi, 43, admits it is ''never easy'' when a relationship ends, she and the singer have worked hard to reach a point where things are amicable and they can come together for family occasions.

She said: ''It's never really easy, I guess, when you break up. There was probably a reason for it and it kind of takes its time but then, you know, we're always there for our children and always will be. You always make it work. You just do.''