Heather Morris has paid tribute to her late 'Glee' co-star Mark Salling.

The 35-year-old died by suicide last week while awaiting sentence for possession of child pornography and Heather, who worked with him on the comedy musical took to her Instagram account to remember him.

She posted a quote from R.M. Drake that read, ''One day you'll make peace with your demons, and the chaos in your heart will settle flat. And maybe for the first time in your life, life will smile right back at you and welcome you home.''

Heather added a broken heart emoji and wrote: ''#markwaynesalling.''

Following Mark's death, co-star Jane Lynch called him a ''troubled, troubled guy''.

She said: ''It's been tough. He was a troubled, troubled guy, and he always was. This is a very sad end to it, but I know that he's at peace now. He's in the arms of a beneficent force. I know life was very, very hard for Mark. I think we all do the best we can at the end of the day. I know Mark did the best he could.''

Although they worked together for six years on the hit musical teen drama - created by Ryan Murphy - Jane admitted Mark was a ''hard guy to get to know''.

She said: ''He was a hard guy to get to know. He took videos of the stages and everything. He was so happy to be coming to work, to be on the show. He wrote a song and videotaped his day being on 'Glee'. Driving into the Paramount lot ... at that time he was living on a cot in a little room. It was a big jump for him in his career, and also, he had a job and was in with this group of really great kids. I think he knew that he was breathing rarefied air. There was so much joy and happiness in his musical video that he shot for himself. Fox made him take it down. But it was a sweet, beautiful expression of his joy and being in 'Glee'.''

Following his death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the star took his own life.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, which obtained the coroner's report, Salling's death was caused by asphyxia from hanging, just six weeks before his sentencing hearing which would see him face four to seven years in prison for his crimes.