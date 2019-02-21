Heather Mills wants people to make ''wiser choices'' when it comes to toxins in cosmetics.

The 51-year-old businesswoman and activist has urged consumers to be more aware of what goes into the products they use on their skin, and insisted that cosmetics are ''as important as what we eat'' as our skin ''absorbs everything''.

In her 'Live healthy with Heather' column in the Daily Mirror, she said: ''So many people are still unaware of what is in the products they use on their skin. Our skin is like a sponge it absorbs everything we put on it, so ultimately it becomes as important as what we eat.

''One of the major things to watch out for are parabens: synthetic preservatives widely used on cosmetics and occasionally in processed food.

''They are known to disrupt hormone function which has been linked to breast cancer and reproductive toxicity.

''We are never going to be able to avoid all toxins but we can make wiser choices when it comes to toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and cosmetics.''

The media personality went on to explain that many products which claim to be vegan are not and revealed that she is launching her own cruelty-free make-up brand at an affordable price to ''see if people want to go cruelty-free''.

She said: ''Many products claim to be vegan so ask for the ingredients list. Without the beetles and beeswax to colour and form and hydrate, products can be bland, dry and crumbly.

''You may find at best they are vegetarian so I decided to create a vegan make-up range with my friend Milena, offering high-quality products - using argon oil, avocado oil, and aloe vera - at affordable prices to see if people want to go cruelty-free en masse.''