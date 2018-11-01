Heather Locklear is to be sued by the paramedic she attacked whilst intoxicated in June.

The 57-year-old star was arrested and later charged for two counts of battery on a police officer and emergency personnel over the summer.

TMZ now reports that the medical technician is preparing to file a lawsuit, claiming she was forced to find work in an office because of the head and neck injuries she sustained from the incident.

In the legal papers, signed off by attorney Kevin Flahavan, Heather is also accused of being ''verbally abusive''.

Heather was said to have been heavily intoxicated when police were alerted to the situation by a family member, and was visibly angry when the law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, sources said at the time.

The 'Dynasty' actress had to be separated from members of her family by a deputy, and she then reportedly threw a punch in the midst of the fracas.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and they put Heather on a gurney - but she allegedly responded to their assistance by kicking the paramedic.

Heather was initially taken to hospital to receive treatment, and she was later taken to jail, where she was booked and held on $20,000 bail.

Earlier that month, Heather was hospitalised after she threatened to shoot herself.

The 'Melrose Place' actress was reported to have been taken into hospital after a family member called 911 over concerns the star was threatening to take her own life.

Law enforcement sources claimed an unnamed family member phoned police out of concern for Heather's safety, and both the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff's Departments responded at the star's home.

The caller claimed the actress was acting erratically and threatening to hurt herself, and was allegedly looking for her firearm.

Prior to that, Heather was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Chris Heisser at her California home on February 25.

She was also arrested on four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer after she was said to have lashed out at the cops who were called to attend the incident.