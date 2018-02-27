Heather Locklear's boyfriend has been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

Chris Heisser was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning (26.02.18) in California, with officers finding that his blood alcohol level was beyond the legal limit.

A public information officer for the California Highway Patrol told People: ''Heisser was arrested at 12:34 am on Monday morning. His blood alcohol was .19.''

It's not yet clear whether Chris has a lawyer representing him, but his arrest comes shortly after his actress girlfriend was arrested for allegedly assaulting him and multiple police officers on Sunday (25.02.18).

Heather, 56, was charged with felony domestic battery, as well as three counts of battery on a police officer.

The Hollywood star was picked up by the police after they were called to a house in Thousand Oaks, California, following a report of domestic violence.

The officers had been called to the property by Heather's brother, after he arrived at the house and saw the former 'Melrose Place' star fighting with her partner.

When officers arrived, they noticed a visible mark on her boyfriend.

And when they tried to take Heather into custody, the actress is alleged to have kicked out and struck three deputies, which led to her being handcuffed and taken to hospital for evaluation.

Heather was booked at 1.03am on Monday (26.02.18) and released almost five hours later after posting bail.

The 'Too Close to Home' actress has been in trouble with the law before, having been arrested in September 2008 in connection with suspicion of DUI and being under the influence of a controlled substance while she was behind the wheel in California.

At the time, an eyewitness claimed Heather was ''revving her engine loudly, and backed over a pair of sunglasses several times''.

She also pleaded no contest to misdemeanour reckless driving in January of 2009.

As a result, Heather accepted three years' probation, $700 in fines and attendance of a drug programme as her punishment.