Heather Locklear is ''taking steps to enrich and better'' her life.

The 55-year-old actress is rumoured to have entered rehab for a fifth time after experiencing a meltdown, and though she didn't directly confirm reports she is seeking treatment at the Cliffside Malibu rehab centre, she has admitted she is working to resolve her personal issues.

She said in a statement: ''I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.''

The former 'Melrose Place' star - who has a 19-year-old daughter, Ava, with ex-husband Richie Sambora - has a long history or drug and alcohol addiction.

In June 2008, she was treated for anxiety and depression in an Arizona clinic, three months after her doctor called emergency services because she was suicidal. In September of that year, Heather was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription drugs.

In April 2010, she was arrested again, and cited for misdemeanour hit-and-run, and later that year she checked into a 30-day rehab programme.

Heather was hospitalised in January 2012 after a 911 call was made from her home amid reports she had mixed alcohol and prescription medication.

The actress will next be seen in TLC's first ever scripted series, 'Too Close to Home'.