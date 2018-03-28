Heather Locklear is all ''lovey-dovey'' with her fiancé Chris Heisser after she was arrested for fighting him.

The 56-year-old 'Dynasty' actress was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend at her California home in February, and while that charge has now been dropped, she will face four counts of misdemeanour battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer after she was said to have lashed out at the cops who were called to attend the incident.

However, a source has told The Post that the couple are back living together and said: ''She let him back in and it's back to lovey-dovey.''

Recently, Heather revealed that she is doing another two months in treatment in an attempt to get healthy and RadarOnline.com reports she won't be going home anytime soon due to wanting to fight her substance demons.

A source said: ''Heather has no paid for two months of rehab so she will be there longer than the one month she originally planned.''

Although determined to fight her addictions - which has cost her a whopping $114,000 - the actress will be able to visit her fiancé.

The source added: ''She doesn't really have access to her phone - it's locked up most of the time, so she has been recovering alone and without communication.

''Chris has been seeing her every Sunday, he flies up. He's staying at her house taking care of the dog.''

Documents obtained by People that were written by Senior Deputy Sheriff Keith Hall claimed Heather bit one of the officers and acted ''belligerent and aggressive'' towards them.

The officer wrote: ''Deputy Alldredge saw that was bleeding from the bridge of his nose and he had redness on his chest ... Told Deputy Alldredge that in the bedroom, Locklear attacked while he was on the bed and he defended himself. He did not know how many times Locklear struck him.

''Locklear bit his face and described Locklear as being 'all over' him for the last 20-30 minutes acting 'crazy,' 'angry,' and 'wild.'

''[During the investigation] Locklear exhibited combative, belligerent, and aggressive behaviour toward deputies.''

He described the former 'Melrose Place' star as being ''agitated and uncooperative''.