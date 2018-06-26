Heather Locklear was hospitalised on Monday (25.06.18) after allegedly taking an overdose.

The 'Melrose Place' actress was reportedly taken by ambulance from her home in Thousand Oaks, California, to a nearby medical facility, with emergency responders also requesting back-up from the Sheriff's Department after receiving a call to say the 56-year-old star had overdosed.

Sources told TMZ that Heather is in a stable condition and receiving treatment.

Heather was said to have been planning to check herself in for treatment but seemingly overdosed just hours after she was bailed out of jail following her arrest on Sunday (24.06.18) evening.

The 'Scary Movie 5' star was taken into custody by police after allegedly punching an officer and kicking a paramedic.

Officers were originally alerted to the situation by a family member, who informed them of a disturbance near her home.

Heather was said to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of the call and was visibly angry when the law enforcement officers arrived at the scene.

The 'Dynasty' actress had to be separated from members of her family by a deputy, and she then reportedly threw a punch in the midst of the fracas.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and they put Heather on a gurney - but she allegedly responded to their assistance by kicking an emergency medical technician.

Heather was initially taken to hospital to receive treatment, and she was later taken to jail, where she was held on $20,000 bail.

Earlier this month, Heather was hospitalised after she threatened to shoot herself.

The 'Perfect Man' actress was reported to have been taken into hospital after a family member called 911 over concerns the star was threatening to take her own life.

Law enforcement sources claim an unnamed family member phoned police out of concern for Heather's safety, and both the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff's Departments responded at the star's home.

Prior to that, Heather was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Chris Heisser at her California home on February 25.

She was also arrested on four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer after she was said to have lashed out at the cops who were called to attend the incident.