Heather Locklear has been arrested for battery on a police officer.

The 56-year-old actress was taken into custody at her California home just before midnight on Sunday evening (24.06.18), and she was subsequently booked for two counts of battery on a police offer and emergency personnel.

The police were originally alerted to the situation by a family member, who informed them of a disturbance near her home.

Heather was said to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of the call and was visibly angry when the law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, sources told TMZ.

The 'Dynasty' actress had to be separated from members of her family by a deputy, and she then reportedly threw a punch in the midst of the fracas.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and they put Heather on a gurney - but she allegedly responded to their assistance by kicking an emergency medical technician.

Heather was initially taken to hospital to receive treatment, and she was later taken to jail, where she's been booked and is being held on $20,000 bail.

Earlier this month, Heather was hospitalised after she threatened to shoot herself.

The 'Melrose Place' actress was reported to have been taken into hospital after a family member called 911 over concerns the star was threatening to take her own life.

Law enforcement sources claim an unnamed family member phoned police out of concern for Heather's safety, and both the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff's Departments responded at the star's home.

The caller claimed the 'Dynasty' actress was acting erratically and threatening to hurt herself, and was allegedly looking for her firearm.

Prior to that, Heather was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Chris Heisser at her California home on February 25.

She was also arrested on four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer after she was said to have lashed out at the cops who were called to attend the incident.