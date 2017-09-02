Heather Graham has split from her boyfriend Tommy Alastra after one year of dating.
Heather Graham has split from her boyfriend Tommy Alastra.
The 47-year-old actress and the film producer called time on their relationship in July, after one year of dating, according to Us Weekly.
Although neither of them have commented publicly on the split, Heather has unfollowed her ex on Instagram and there was no sign of her at the premiere of his new movie 'Jackals' last week.
However, he reportedly attended with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Cole and a source said: ''They looked pretty cosy.''
Meanwhile, Heather - who announced her directorial debut 'Half Magic' earlier this year - recently hit out at sexism in Hollywood.
She said: ''Women in general have a tougher time [in Hollywood]. There are fewer parts for women than there are for men. And I think it is because there are not as many women in power. It is run by men.''
And she is keen to take greater control of her career by directing more movies.
She said: ''As an actor you are just focusing on one thing, which is your character and you just want to do the best job.
''As a director you are looking at wardrobe, what you want the set to look like, how will I shoot this? You hire people, set the tone. It feels more like a nurturing parent. Directing is more fulfilling.''
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
The character has for seven seasons worked his way up the power rankings in 'Game Of Thrones'.
Norm is a polar bear frequently laughed at by his Arctic neighbours for his friendly...
With his most stylish film yet, horror specialist Alexandre Aja takes a wildly irreverent approach,...
Following the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Merrin Williams (Juno Temple), Ig Perrish (Daniel Redcliffe)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
Following the vicious rape and murder of his girlfriend Merrin Williams, Ig Perrish goes on...
For the final instalment of the trilogy, filmmaker Todd Phillips takes a sharp left turn,...
Alan Garner is going through real emotional trauma when his beloved father passes away. Following...
Henry Whipple is a highly respected farmer in the world of agriculture and thinks of...
Stu, Phil, Alan and Doug return to Las Vegas in the hilarious third instalment of...
Henry Whipple is an ambitious farmer with high hopes for his promising agricultural family business....
Robert Axle is a wealthy infomercial master. However, when one of his latest inventions has...
There's a terrific idea in this film, and an astounding cast, but author Moynihan seems...