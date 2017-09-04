Heather Graham meditates ''twice a day'' for 20 minutes each time because it helps her relax, and she learned the practice from director David Lynch.
Heather Graham meditates ''twice a day''.
The 47-year-old actress has revealed the 'Twin Peaks' director, David Lynch, encouraged her to try out the relaxation method and ever since the blonde beauty has been carrying out the practice for 40 minutes per day.
Speaking to Metro newspaper about her fitness regime, she said: ''He [David Lynch] taught me how to do meditation and I've been doing it ever since.
''I do 20 minutes twice a day. It's very relaxing''.
And the style icon has revealed when she misses out on a session she feels even ''more stressed''.
She continued: ''When I forget to do it I feel more stressed. It gives you energy.''
The 'The Hangover' star thinks meditation is ''more accepted'' nowadays than it was a few years ago, as people used to consider it to be a ''weird'' hobby.
She explained: ''It's more accepted now but back then people thought it was weird''.
The Wisconsin-born star has admitted her career in the entertainment industry is an intense job and she needs to find a ''place of happiness'' to help her relax.
She said: ''You have to find a place of happiness inside yourself because it can be a stressful job.''
Meanwhile, Heather has been working on her own movie titled 'Half Magic', which she has penned, directed and produced, and she hopes the production will be out next year.
Speaking about her latest venture, she said: ''We're finding a distributor and hopefully it'll be out in the spring. That's my biggest passion. It's so fun to have an idea, write it and see it get made.''
And Heather has been working on the production for ''five years.''
She explained: ''I started on the script five years ago, did a million drafts, then went about getting financing. It's a comedy about three women and their sexual adventures.''
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
The character has for seven seasons worked his way up the power rankings in 'Game Of Thrones'.
Norm is a polar bear frequently laughed at by his Arctic neighbours for his friendly...
With his most stylish film yet, horror specialist Alexandre Aja takes a wildly irreverent approach,...
Following the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Merrin Williams (Juno Temple), Ig Perrish (Daniel Redcliffe)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
Following the vicious rape and murder of his girlfriend Merrin Williams, Ig Perrish goes on...
For the final instalment of the trilogy, filmmaker Todd Phillips takes a sharp left turn,...
Alan Garner is going through real emotional trauma when his beloved father passes away. Following...
Henry Whipple is a highly respected farmer in the world of agriculture and thinks of...
Stu, Phil, Alan and Doug return to Las Vegas in the hilarious third instalment of...
Henry Whipple is an ambitious farmer with high hopes for his promising agricultural family business....
Robert Axle is a wealthy infomercial master. However, when one of his latest inventions has...
There's a terrific idea in this film, and an astounding cast, but author Moynihan seems...