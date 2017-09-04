Heather Graham meditates ''twice a day''.

The 47-year-old actress has revealed the 'Twin Peaks' director, David Lynch, encouraged her to try out the relaxation method and ever since the blonde beauty has been carrying out the practice for 40 minutes per day.

Speaking to Metro newspaper about her fitness regime, she said: ''He [David Lynch] taught me how to do meditation and I've been doing it ever since.

''I do 20 minutes twice a day. It's very relaxing''.

And the style icon has revealed when she misses out on a session she feels even ''more stressed''.

She continued: ''When I forget to do it I feel more stressed. It gives you energy.''

The 'The Hangover' star thinks meditation is ''more accepted'' nowadays than it was a few years ago, as people used to consider it to be a ''weird'' hobby.

She explained: ''It's more accepted now but back then people thought it was weird''.

The Wisconsin-born star has admitted her career in the entertainment industry is an intense job and she needs to find a ''place of happiness'' to help her relax.

She said: ''You have to find a place of happiness inside yourself because it can be a stressful job.''

Meanwhile, Heather has been working on her own movie titled 'Half Magic', which she has penned, directed and produced, and she hopes the production will be out next year.

Speaking about her latest venture, she said: ''We're finding a distributor and hopefully it'll be out in the spring. That's my biggest passion. It's so fun to have an idea, write it and see it get made.''

And Heather has been working on the production for ''five years.''

She explained: ''I started on the script five years ago, did a million drafts, then went about getting financing. It's a comedy about three women and their sexual adventures.''