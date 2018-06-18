Heather Graham has been cast in the new female-led indie movie 'The Rest of Us'.

The upcoming project - which is the directorial debut of Aisling Chin-Yee - will see Heather play the role of a divorced woman who invites her ex-husband's second wife to move in with her and her daughter after her husband's sudden death.

Starring alongside Heather in the new movie will be Jodi Balfour, who will play the role of the second wife.

Sophie Nelisse has been cast in the role Heather's on-screen daughter, who is a headstrong teenager, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Rest of Us' is the first film from female-driven production company Babe Nation Creations.

Meanwhile, Heather - who has previously starred in hits such as 'Boogie Nights' and 'The Hangover' - previously accused the movie industry of being sexist.

She explained: ''I believe that the movie industry is sexist.

''It's mostly run by men, and if you look at movies coming out, they star mostly men. Hopefully that will change and the fact that 'Bridesmaids' made a lot of money will encourage people to spend more money on movies with women as the stars. You don't often get to see women making mistakes.

''Their behaviour is held up to high standards. So it's fun to see women who are flawed in comedic roles. I really like the TV show 'Girls'. It's fun to watch a woman writing about all the crazy stupid things girls do. Hannah [Lena Dunham] is a heroine rather than a sex object, which is pretty cool. ''