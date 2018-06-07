Haylie Duff has welcomed her second daughter into the world.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday (07.06.18) to share the happy news that she and partner Matt Rosenberg are now proud parents to a baby girl, who've they've named Lulu Gray Rosenberg.

The mother-of-two posted an adorable picture of the newborn's older sister Ryan, three, cradling her new sibling in a sweet princess costume.

Alongside the photo, Haylie wrote: ''She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her! Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! Meet our littlest one... Lulu Gray Rosenberg! (sic)''

In March, Haylie - who is the older sister of actress-and-singer Hilary Duff - admitted she

didn't want the sex of her child to be a surprise, as she was too ''anxious'' to find out.

She said: ''We found out it was a girl because I'm anxious and had to go do the blood test to tell me right away.''

And the couple - who began dating in 2012 - waited until the tot was born to pick out a name.

Haylie revealed: ''Names are hard. We have a top choice name, but we're not committing until she's here because I feel like that's just bad luck.''

During her pregnancy, the 'Napoleon Dynamite' star asked her Twitter followers for remedies for morning sickness, and joked that her baby will be a ''wild child'' because of the effect she's had on her body.

She said: ''It's all sinuses and heartburn basically. My first baby was like the trickster baby. She was so easy and my pregnancy was so easy with her. With this one I feel like I'm in for a wild child.

''I feel good. I'm excited that I'm getting towards the end and nervous about getting towards the end.''