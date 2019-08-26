Haylie Duff feels grateful to have an ''incredible'' nanny to help her look after her children.

The 'Material Girls' star feels very blessed to have help to look after her two children - Lulu Gray, 14 months, and Ryan Ava Erhard, four, who she has with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.

She said: ''I have an incredible, incredible nanny who makes it possible for me to work. I always think it's funny when people don't admit that they have help. I am so grateful to her - she's part of our family and her family is part of our family. Without her, I wouldn't be able to do the things I do, so we all just work together and figure it out as we go.''

And Haylie loves how close the two girls are now.

She added to People magazine: ''Every single morning, Ryan runs into our room, and the first thing out of her mouth is, 'Mom, Mom, Mom, is it time to go get Lulu?' From day one, she's been really excited about having a sibling and being a big sister ... We'll see when they hit 16! So far, they've been real smooth sailing. That is a little peach pie right there. She's the sweetest, happiest baby ever. Lulu's biggest struggle in life right now is she really wants to walk and she is just not walking yet. She's furniture walking all over the house, but she's not ready to take the steps on her own.''