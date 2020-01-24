Haylie Duff suffers from mum guilt ''all the time''.

The 34-year-old actress has daughters Ryan, four, and Lulu, 19 months, with her fiancé Matt Rosenberg, and has said she's constantly battling with a feeling of guilt when it comes to her brood, as she often doesn't believe she's spending ''enough time'' with them.

When asked about mum guilt, she said: ''I think every mum deals with [that]. The guilt can come in so many different ways. It's like, did you talk to them about an issue at school in the right way? Did you spend enough time with them when you were busy with work this week? Everyone tries to make the right decisions and be the best mum that they can, [but] yes, I have mum guilt all the time.''

And despite her feelings of guilt, Haylie insists she's ''very content'' with her family.

The 'Material Girls' star currently has no plans to expand her brood any further, which has been good news for her eldest daughter Ryan, who doesn't want any more younger siblings.

Asked if she'll be giving her daughters a sibling, she told Us Weekly magazine: ''I feel very content where I'm at right now. We'll see. I'm pretty happy with where I'm at. I ask Ryan sometimes, and she's like, 'No. We're good.' ''

Haylie has previously spoken about raising her children, as she said in August she feels grateful to have an ''incredible'' nanny to help her.

She said: ''I have an incredible, incredible nanny who makes it possible for me to work. I always think it's funny when people don't admit that they have help. I am so grateful to her - she's part of our family and her family is part of our family. Without her, I wouldn't be able to do the things I do, so we all just work together and figure it out as we go.''