Haylie Duff has confirmed she is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Matt Rosenberg.
Haylie Duff is expecting a baby girl.
The 32-year-old actress announced in January that she is pregnant with her second child and now a representative for Haylie has confirmed she and fiancé Matt Rosenberg are set to welcome a little girl into the world.
And Haylie got the help of her two-year-old daughter Ryan to announce the family's happy news last month.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! #FamilyOf4 (sic)''
And a source added: ''Haylie is so excited to have another baby and for Ryan to be a big sister!''
Meanwhile, Haylie previously insisted she doesn't miss the life she had before she became a mother.
She shared: ''There was part of me, even when I was pregnant, that was like, 'Gosh it would be nice to go to Vegas for the weekend,' or kind of do the things I normally did before I came a mother. I think that's probably the biggest surprise is I feel such fulfilment with my family and with my child, I don't miss that 'old life' stuff.''
Haylie thinks she is a ''really emotional mom''.
She said: ''To be honest, I'm a really emotional mom. I've been updating the baby book, which I've been bad about doing because I just put it off for so long. I opened it and was like, 'Oh, so I haven't updated this since month two.' I've been catching up a lot and looking back on a lot of things and it just goes by really fast.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
If one had to find a problem with teenage underdog movies, one of the most...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
If one had to find a problem with teenage underdog movies, one of the most...
Seething with teen-angst irritability and an obstinate blind ignorance to just how much of an...