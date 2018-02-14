Haylie Duff is expecting a baby girl.

The 32-year-old actress announced in January that she is pregnant with her second child and now a representative for Haylie has confirmed she and fiancé Matt Rosenberg are set to welcome a little girl into the world.

And Haylie got the help of her two-year-old daughter Ryan to announce the family's happy news last month.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! #FamilyOf4 (sic)''

And a source added: ''Haylie is so excited to have another baby and for Ryan to be a big sister!''

Meanwhile, Haylie previously insisted she doesn't miss the life she had before she became a mother.

She shared: ''There was part of me, even when I was pregnant, that was like, 'Gosh it would be nice to go to Vegas for the weekend,' or kind of do the things I normally did before I came a mother. I think that's probably the biggest surprise is I feel such fulfilment with my family and with my child, I don't miss that 'old life' stuff.''

Haylie thinks she is a ''really emotional mom''.

She said: ''To be honest, I'm a really emotional mom. I've been updating the baby book, which I've been bad about doing because I just put it off for so long. I opened it and was like, 'Oh, so I haven't updated this since month two.' I've been catching up a lot and looking back on a lot of things and it just goes by really fast.''