Haylie Duff and her sister Hilary like to ''vent'' to each other about their frustrations of parenthood.

The 33-year-old star - who has daughter Ryan, three, with Matt Rosenberg - has revealed that she and her sister do not tend to give each other parenting advice, and are instead pleased to have someone who'll listen to their worries.

She shared: ''It's funny people ask us all of the time about giving each other advice.

''We always tend to say kind of the same thing: you get advice from everyone, so sometimes from your sister, you don't want the advice.

''You just want to vent about something or you want for someone to just listen to you, and not have the right answer, but to just kind of commiserate with, 'Yeah. I don't know what to do either.'''

Haylie explained that Hilary - who has son Luca, six, and daughter Banks, who was born last month - also appreciates having someone to talk to about her parenting issues.

Speaking to Fox News, Haylie explained: ''I don't know if I'm really giving her advice as much as I am just trying to be there for her and support her.

''She does the same for me. It's what sisters are good at.''

Meanwhile, Hilary recently claimed that in spite of her tender age, her baby daughter is already ''strong''.

Speaking about her tot's birth, she said: ''They hand her to me and I'm looking at her ... babies are like floppy little worms. They just don't have any control.

''She reaches up both of her arms and like curls into me ... reaches up her arms right at my neck like as to give me a hug. I couldn't believe how strong she was. It was so clearly like a hug ... it was amazing. It made me feel like she was like, 'Good team, mom. We did it.'''