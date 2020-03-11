Hayley Williams calls for Paramore's 'Misery Business' to be removed from playlists.

The 31-year-old singer wrote the Paramore track when she was just 17 years old, and in recent years the song has come under fire from people claiming the message is ''anti-feminist'', particularly due to the line: ''Once a whore, you're nothing more, I'm sorry that'll never change.''

In 2018, the band's frontwoman announced the track had been axed from Paramore's live shows, and she has now spoken out again about the track, after it appeared on a new Spotify playing honouring women in music.

Hayley's solo track 'Simmer' was included on Spotify's 'Women of Rock' playlist alongside 'Misery Business', and the singer took to Instagram to ask that the song be removed, as ''we don't need to include it on new playlists in 2020''.

She wrote: ''SIMMER is on this playlist. thx @spotify

''but so is Misery Business. i know it's one of the band's biggest songs but it shouldn't be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity. i'm so proud of Paramore's career, it's not about shame. it's about growth and progression... and though it'll always be a fan favorite, we don't need to include it on new playlists in 2020. (sic)''

'Misery Business' appeared on Paramore's second studio album 'Riot!' in 2007, and became one of the band's best known songs, as well as their highest charting song on Billboard's Alternative chart.

Before playing the track for one last time in 2018, Hayley said it felt like the time was right to ''move away'' from the song, which talks about stealing a boy away from another girl.

She said on stage at the time: ''This is a choice that we've made because we feel that we should. We feel like it's time to move away from it for a little while.''