Hayley Williams ''doesn't know'' what the future holds for Paramore.

The 'Misery Business' hitmakers have been on hiatus since last year, and the 30-year-old star has admitted she and her bandmates - Taylor York and Zak Pharro - are enjoying being friends ''without music'' at the moment.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I really don't know what's next for Paramore.

''The guys [Taylor York, Zak Pharro] and I just had dinner the other night at my house, and I think we're just really enjoying being friends and adult human beings at home by ourselves, without music.''

Hayley previously admitted she wanted to disband Paramore - whose last album was 2017's 'After Laughter' - three years ago.

The 'Pressure' singer said the public criticisms and accusations of being controlling she faced on the departures of guitarist Josh Farro, her ex-boyfriend, and his brother, drummer Zac - who has since rejoined - in 2010 and bassist Jeremy Davis leaving in 2015, after launching a lawsuit against her and guitarist Taylor left her feeling drained and seeking a fresh start.

She admitted: ''Two years ago I asked Taylor if we could start a new band. I was so sick of this c**p. I said we should just try something new, give it a new name.''

Taylor added: ''I've wanted to quit this band so many times. Going through all this conflict and drama over the years ... I was just like, 'Man, I feel like we can keep going, but this is not worth it if we don't want to be here.' ''

And the pair admitted they are unsure as to why they have continued.

Hayley said: ''Honestly, I don't know. We, for some reason, kept showing up and kept writing and, little by little, the songs got better and we got a little more inspired to do it.''