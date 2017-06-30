Hayley Williams has been battling depression for the past two years.

The 28-year-old singer - who quietly quit the band Paramore in 2015 - has admitted to seeing a therapist to deal with her personal turmoil and Hayley also revealed she's even thought about death.

She shared: ''For the first time in my life, there wasn't a pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel.

''I thought, 'I just wish everything would stop.' It wasn't in the sense of, I'm going to take my life. It was just hopelessness. Like, 'What's the point?' I don't think I understood how dangerous hopelessness is. Everything hurts.''

Hayley walked away from Paramore because she was ''feeling exhausted'' and was constantly trying to rationalise every aspect of her music career.

At the time, she wanted to pursue something else in her life, even though she wasn't clear what that was.

Speaking to Fader magazine, Hayley explained: ''I just was done. I thought, 'There's gotta be something else that I'm good at in my life. Maybe it's time for me to go find that.'''

However, Hayley continued to pen new music and some of her work ultimately ended up featuring on Paramore's new album, 'After Laughter'.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Hayley admitted to having conflicting emotions about the making of 'After Laughter'.