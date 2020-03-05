Hayley Williams has announced her first-ever solo world tour.

The 'Simmer' singer will head out in support of her debut solo album, 'Petals for Armor', this summer, with the run kicking off on May 13 in Amsterdam, and including a date at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton on May 15, and London's Electric Brixton the following night.

She will then head to Paris and Cologne, before hitting up North America, concluding at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl on June 29.

The Paramore frontwoman has admitted she finds the idea of performing alone ''a little terrifying'' and admitted she thought it was something she'd never be brave enough to do, but she can't wait to ''feel the energy'' of the crowd.

She said in a statement: ''Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It's not Paramore and truthfully, it's just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it's that there's no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be on a stage, in front of the people who I've grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn't tour 'Petals For Armor'. What a joke. I must.

''It's going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.''

'Petals for Armor' is due to release on May 8.

Commenting on the record, she said: ''I'm so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project with the public. ''Making it was a scary, empowering experience. The songs just keep getting more personal.''

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on March 13 at 10am local time.

Hayley's 'Petals for Armor' tour dates are:

May 13, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg Max

May 15, Brighton, UK, The Beach, The Great Escape Festival

May 16, London, UK - Electric Brixton

May 18, Paris, France, La Cigale

May 19, Cologne, Denmark, Live Music Hall

May 29, Seattle, Washington, Moore Theater

May 30, San Francisco, California, Masonic Auditorium

June 1, Los Angeles, California, The Wiltern

June 3, Denver, Colorado, Paramount Theatre

June 5, Dallas, TX - HiFi

June 6, Houston, Texas, House of Blues

June 8, Orlando, Florida, House of Blues

June 10, Atlanta, Georgia, Tabernacle

June 15, Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore Charlotte

June 17, Silver Springs, Maryland, The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 18, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore Philadelphia

June 20, Boston, Massachusetts, House of Blues

June 22, Toronto, Ontario, Rebel

June 24, Brooklyn, New York, Brooklyn Steel

June 26, Chicago, Illinois, House of Blues

June 27, Detroit, Michigan, The Fillmore Detroit

June 29, Nashville, Tennessee, Brooklyn Bowl