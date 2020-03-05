Hayley Williams has announced her first-ever solo world tour and admitted she is terrified about performing without her Paramore bandmates.
The 'Simmer' singer will head out in support of her debut solo album, 'Petals for Armor', this summer, with the run kicking off on May 13 in Amsterdam, and including a date at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton on May 15, and London's Electric Brixton the following night.
She will then head to Paris and Cologne, before hitting up North America, concluding at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl on June 29.
The Paramore frontwoman has admitted she finds the idea of performing alone ''a little terrifying'' and admitted she thought it was something she'd never be brave enough to do, but she can't wait to ''feel the energy'' of the crowd.
She said in a statement: ''Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It's not Paramore and truthfully, it's just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it's that there's no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be on a stage, in front of the people who I've grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn't tour 'Petals For Armor'. What a joke. I must.
''It's going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.''
'Petals for Armor' is due to release on May 8.
Commenting on the record, she said: ''I'm so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project with the public. ''Making it was a scary, empowering experience. The songs just keep getting more personal.''
Tickets for the tour go on general sale on March 13 at 10am local time.
Hayley's 'Petals for Armor' tour dates are:
May 13, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg Max
May 15, Brighton, UK, The Beach, The Great Escape Festival
May 16, London, UK - Electric Brixton
May 18, Paris, France, La Cigale
May 19, Cologne, Denmark, Live Music Hall
May 29, Seattle, Washington, Moore Theater
May 30, San Francisco, California, Masonic Auditorium
June 1, Los Angeles, California, The Wiltern
June 3, Denver, Colorado, Paramount Theatre
June 5, Dallas, TX - HiFi
June 6, Houston, Texas, House of Blues
June 8, Orlando, Florida, House of Blues
June 10, Atlanta, Georgia, Tabernacle
June 15, Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore Charlotte
June 17, Silver Springs, Maryland, The Fillmore Silver Spring
June 18, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore Philadelphia
June 20, Boston, Massachusetts, House of Blues
June 22, Toronto, Ontario, Rebel
June 24, Brooklyn, New York, Brooklyn Steel
June 26, Chicago, Illinois, House of Blues
June 27, Detroit, Michigan, The Fillmore Detroit
June 29, Nashville, Tennessee, Brooklyn Bowl
