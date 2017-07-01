Hayley Williams has split from her husband Chad Gilbert.

The Paramore star and the New Found Glory guitarist revealed the decision to end their marriage in an emotional joint post on Instagram.

The wrote: ''So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see. There's real life behind these black and white words. Sleepless nights and procrastination and sadness and fear... Unfortunately, it all ends up looking the same. Like some publicity c**p.

''The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We've grown up together and we've been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges. There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship... and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own. Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it's up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn't what we'd originally hoped for.

''We want to publicly state - plainly, and only this time - that we are splitting up. We also feel it, important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes. That's something we are deeply thankful for. Even though situations like these can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally.

''Hopefully, you'll understand that the personal aspects of what we are going through are not for anyone else to carry. Only us. To allow people any further into this moment in our lives would be to dishonor our history together and our ability to move forward with integrity. Thank you to fans of both of our bands for all the kindness you've shown to both of us for so many years. Thanks to our families and friends for loving us in all our seasons.''

Hayley, 28, and 36-year-old Chad tied the knot last year and the Paramore singer recently revealed that she quietly quit the band in 2015 and has been battling depression for the past two years.

She said: ''For the first time in my life, there wasn't a pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel.

''I thought, 'I just wish everything would stop.' It wasn't in the sense of, I'm going to take my life. It was just hopelessness. Like, 'What's the point?' I don't think I understood how dangerous hopelessness is. Everything hurts.''