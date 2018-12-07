Hayley Kiyoko says it was ''so kind'' of Taylor Swift to duet with her at the annual Ally Coalition Talent Show.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker surprised the crowd at the LGBTQ+ event by joining the 27-year-old star in a stripped down performance of Taylor's 'Delicate' at New York's Town Hall on Wednesday night (05.12.18).

Praising the pop megastar for appearing at the charity bash, which is organised by Bleachers star Jack Antonoff's sister, she said: ''She's so kind and so much fun and it was just so wonderful that she took the time to come out and sing with me and be a part of the incredible night raising money for the LGBTQ shelters, and so it was really cool.''

Meanwhille, Hayley - who was honoured with the Rising Star accolade at the Billboard Women in Music 2018 Awards on Thursday night (06.12.18) - hinted at a collaboration with Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui.

She told Billboard: ''I feel like when you're friends, having collaborations is always a possibility.

''She's incredible, she's always been very supportive of my music and it's just really cool to have her be giving me this award.''

It's not the first time the 'Girls Like Girls' singer and Taylor have performed together.

The pair previously wowed fans with a rendition of 'Curious' at the packed out Gillette Stadium - the rising star's first-ever experience playing to a crowd that size - in the summer.

Alongside a video of the duet, Taylor wrote on Instagram at the time:''UM @hayleykiyoko THAT WAS INSANE!.

''Thank you so much for coming to surprise the crowd tonight at @gillettestadium - THAT WAS SO MUCH FUN!!!! So stoked this was your first stadium performance, and you absolutely killed it (sic)''

Whilst Taylor previously heaped praise on Hayley - who identifies as bisexual - for her ''brave'' coming out story.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker said: ''We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I've never encountered homophobia and she has.

''It's her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.''