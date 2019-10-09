Hayley Kiyoko is set to be honoured by The Trevor Project for her LGBTQ advocacy work.

The 28-year-old singer - who identifies as lesbian - has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community, and will now be honoured for her work in the field when she receives the Youth Innovator Award at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE gala in Los Angeles on November 17.

The Trevor Project is a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBTQ young people, and Hayley is ''honoured'' to have been recognised by the important charity.

In a press release, the 'Sleepover' singer said: ''I'm honoured to be recognised by The Trevor Project, an organisation that's helping to bridge the isolation youth feel in crisis. Growing up I felt the isolation of being different, so I am beyond grateful for the work they do because creating a safe space can truly help people feel less alone.''

And Hayley hopes she can keep inspiring hope for others.

She added: ''Through songwriting and directing music videos, I have been able to share my personal experiences of love and identity with an audience that has struggled with mainstream representation in pop music over the years. My biggest goal is always to inspire hope.''

Meanwhile, the 'Girls Like Girls' hitmaker recently said her ''biggest strength'' is her sexuality, because although she thought of it as a ''weakness'' at first, she's now realised it's actually something that ''empowers'' her.

Hayley explained: ''My biggest weakness growing up was that I was gay and I was different from everyone else and now it's become my biggest strength because it's empowered me.

''I really feared growing up because I was like, life is going to be so difficult and people are just not going to understand. And going into my music career, I was just like, if I'm scared, everyone else will be. So, I have to embrace who I am, I have to be the brave one because if I take that first step, everyone else will follow.''