Hayley Kiyoko's ''biggest strength'' is her sexuality.

The 'Girls Like Girls' hitmaker identifies as a lesbian, and although she used to view her sexuality as a ''weakness'' because she was ''different'' growing up, she's now realised it's actually something that ''empowers'' her.

She said: ''My biggest weakness growing up was that I was gay and I was different from everyone else and now it's become my biggest strength because it's empowered me.

''I really feared growing up because I was like, life is going to be so difficult and people are just not going to understand. And going into my music career, I was just like, if I'm scared, everyone else will be. So, I have to embrace who I am, I have to be the brave one because if I take that first step, everyone else will follow.''

And by sharing her own experience with growing up, the 28-year-old hopes she can help other people realise that things get better as they get older.

She added during an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': ''[I hope I can inspire others to] grow to feel inspired and know that they can have a good life.

''They don't have to commit suicide, the don't have to not love themselves, they can be loved. And it's about all these incredible, powerful women, and just people in general, taking that first step and initiative to showcase that.''

Meanwhile, the star recently said it was a ''journey'' for her to finally be ''proud'' of who she is, especially when it came to her family.

She said: ''They thought it was a phase. Then I had my heart broken when I was 16, shaved off my hair and locked myself in my bedroom for a week. That was when they realised it was really affecting me and it was real. It took some time to be comfortable bringing a girl home and be, like, 'This is who I'm seeing!' It's one thing to know who you are, but to be proud of who you are is a huge journey.''