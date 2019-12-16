Hayley Kiyoko has struggled with defining beauty.

The 28-year-old singer - who identifies as lesbian - admitted that she has been torn between dressing in a feminine or masculine way but ultimately decided that beauty is within and she now has the confidence to wear whatever she wants.

Hayley told Allure: ''I've definitely struggled with defining beauty and what that means on the scale of femininity and masculinity. It's OK to want to dress feminine one day and masculine another day,'' she says over the phone. ''Beauty is within. Beauty is about confidence and embracing who you are. That's something that took me a long time growing up to see, 'Oh, it's about how I feel, and being comfortable in my own skin.'''

And Hayley revealed that she is now more comfortable in her skin than ever before.

She said: ''Self-care and skin care go hand in hand. Taking care of my skin makes me more present to focus on what I'm working on and the people I'm surrounded by. Do everything you can to be comfortable in your own skin.

''We put so much pressure on ourselves to be something. And sometimes we need time. Maybe we're not as confident as we want to be or are still discovering who we are. We don't have to decide that now. Alleviate that pressure off of you. I put that pressure on what beauty is and what that looks like, and as soon as I took that pressure off myself I was like, this is me, 'This is who I am.' All of a sudden all of those things that I was trying to build for myself just came.''