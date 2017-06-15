Hayley Kiyoko regrets not opening up about her sexuality sooner.

The 26-year-old actress-and-singer in recent years has been open about the fact she is attracted to women and identifies as bisexual but she wishes she had the confidence to be honest earlier in her life.

Speaking to Billboard, she said: ''I think the only thing regret is not being more confident with my sexuality at an earlier age. I love being open and sharing my stories because it inspires other kids to hopefully be more comfortable with themselves at a younger age. School, growing up and life is hard. If all of us can be brave and stand up, hopefully fewer people will have struggles and have better lives.''

The 'Girls Like Girls' hitmaker - who was previously in pop group Allie Goninowith with 'Superlove' hitmaker Tinashe before embarking on a solo career in 2013 - has also opened up on the terrorist attack which took place after Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena in May and the effect the horrific event has had on her.

But Hayley has urged her fans to not let the bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people, stop them from enjoying their lives and going to concerts.

She said: ''Seeing what happened was horrible, and I think all of us are heartbroken over it because it's terrible. But, I do think we can't live in fear, and we have to continue on with our lives. We need to continue to do things that make us happy, feel good and escape because if we don't, then they win. I would just tell everyone to continue to live your life to the fullest and do what you love. That's all you can do because you can't control what happens. That's the really shitty part of this situation.''