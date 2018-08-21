Hayley Kiyoko says Taylor Swift was ''so kind'' to her before their recent collaboration.

The 27-year-old singer joined Taylor on stage in Foxborough, Massachusetts, earlier this month to perform 'Curious' during her 'Reputation' tour and admitted that she was nervous ahead of her first ever stadium performance.

She told Billboard: ''We rehearsed the choreo and she was like, 'Is this your first time playing a stadium?' And I was like 'Yeah! Definitely. This is not normal. You do know you are a superstar, right?' But it was incredible and she was so kind to me and she's so smart and it was an amazing experience.''

Taylor has previously heaped praise on Hayley for her ''brave'' coming out story.

The 'Delicate' hitmaker said: ''We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I've never encountered homophobia and she has.

''It's her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.''

Meanwhile, Hayley also had a message of support for her close friend Demi Lovato after the star's recent overdose.

She said: ''I haven't [heard from her], but I wish her the best and she's a fighter so she will be OK. I think anyone can have compassion for someone who is struggling and who has got such a big heart and so it's really hard, with Aretha [Franklin] passing away, life is so important and special, and so I wish her the best and I know she's going to get better.''