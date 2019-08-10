Hayley Kiyoko worries she ''doesn't say enough'' about being a lesbian.

The 'Girls Like Girls' hitmaker admits there are times where she gets ''overwhelmed'' and feels she isn't doing enough to publicly support the LGBTQ+ community.

She said: ''Sometimes you get overwhelmed: I'm not doing enough, I'm not saying enough. I just focus on keeping people alive. If you can inspire hope and give light when people are in that darkness, they will help you make this world a better place.''

And the 28-year-old singer and actress admits she didn't want a label when she came out but went with it after she realised it would help ''normalise'' it for others.

Speaking during the Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter's Pride Summit, she added: ''I didn't want a label at all, but once I released my music, there was this out pour of support for the fact that I did like girls. I learned that by embracing my label as a lesbian, I was helping normalise that for so many other people.''

Hayley had previously confessed she regrets not opening up about her sexuality sooner and wishes she had the confidence to be honest earlier in her life.

She said: ''I think the only thing regret is not being more confident with my sexuality at an earlier age. I love being open and sharing my stories because it inspires other kids to hopefully be more comfortable with themselves at a younger age.

''School, growing up and life is hard. If all of us can be brave and stand up, hopefully fewer people will have struggles and have better lives.''