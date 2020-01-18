Hayley Kiyoko has cancelled her North American tour.

The 'She' hitmaker has announced she is cancelling her 'I'm Too Sensitive For This S**t' tour and will focus the time on finishing her new album.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Hey my Kiyokians. We have been on this journey for some time now and I'm so proud of this beautiful community of people supporting each other. You inspire me each and everyday. We have grown so much each and every year, and as a community we must continue to grow. With every step forward sometimes we have setbacks that help make us stronger and push harder. And so I have some upsetting news.

''The timing for the tour didn't go the way we had hoped and due to a lot of factors not aligning for the year ahead, I am forced to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel my upcoming North American tour. I have never canceled one show date in my entire career and so this is really one of the hardest decisions I've ever made, and even more heartbreaking to express to you. I promise we will look back at this time and know it led to something bigger and greater. Please know that I'm not going anywhere. I won't be taking any time off. I will be using this time to work extremely hard on finishing my new album in order to give you my absolute best.''

Hayley had previously confessed that whilst her fanbase is ''small'', it is ''strong and mighty''.

Speaking back in December, she said: ''If people don't believe in you, then ... it's tough. So I'm very grateful to have that support. My fanbase is small, strong, and mighty, but it's growing and eventually, it will be very mainstream ... [They are] very passionate and colourful.''