Hayley Hasselhoff must use a breathalyzer every time she wants to drive.

The 24-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of David Hasselhoff and his ex-wife Pamela Bach - was arrested last month when police found her passed out in her Mercedes on a Los Angeles freeway off-ramp, and she has now agreed a plea deal over the incident.

After pleading no contest to one count of driving under the influence (DUI), she has been ordered to have an ignition interlock system installed in her car, meaning the vehicle won't start until she's blown into an alcohol-measuring device, TMZ reports.

In addition, the 'Sharknado: The 4th Awakens' actress was also placed on probation for three years, ordered to pay a $390 fine and complete a 90-day alcohol programme.

It was previously reported Hayley had been taken to hospital for evaluation after being picked up by police.

She was then taken to a nearby jail and booked after being medically cleared.

Meanwhile, Hayley has previously spoken about the bullying she received because she was overweight as a youngster.

She said: ''I was picked on a lot as a child. One time that most stands out is during a dance at school. I heard this boy say, 'I got the fat girl.' Afterwards, I told my mother, 'Don't ever make me go again.' It was awful. But I just wasn't formed the same way as everyone else.''

But now, Hayley is happy with how she looks and is pleased with the rise in plus size girls on catwalks, as there ''was nothing'' when she started modelling aged 14.

She said: ''The number of bigger girls on the catwalk is ever-growing. When I was 14 and starting out, there was nothing, but now there's so much plus-size on the high street - even in high fashion.''