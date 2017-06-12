Hayley Hasselhoff has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

The 24-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of David Hasselhoff and his ex-wife Pamela Bach - was arrested last month when police found her passed out in her Mercedes on a Los Angeles freeway off-ramp, and when she was breathalysed, her reading was .14, almost double the legal limit in California of 0.8, TMZ reports.

She has now been charged over the incident, and if convicted she could be jailed for up to six months and fined $1,000.

It was previously reported the 'Sharknado: The 4th Awakens' actress had been taken to hospital for evaluation after being picked up by police.

She was then taken to a nearby jail and booked after being medically cleared.

Meanwhile, Hayley has previously spoken about the bullying she received because she was overweight as a youngster.

She said: ''I was picked on a lot as a child. One time that most stands out is during a dance at school. I heard this boy say, 'I got the fat girl.' Afterwards, I told my mother, 'Don't ever make me go again.' It was awful. But I just wasn't formed the same way as everyone else.''

But now, Hayley is happy with how she looks and is pleased with the rise in plus size girls on catwalks, as there ''was nothing'' when she started modelling aged 14.

She said: ''The number of bigger girls on the catwalk is ever-growing. When I was 14 and starting out, there was nothing, but now there's so much plus-size on the high street - even in high fashion.''