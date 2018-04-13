Hayley Atwell ''won't rule out'' reprising her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel movies.
Hayley Atwell ''won't rule out'' reprising her Marvel role.
The 36-year-old actress portrayed Peggy Carter in a number of the superhero movies including 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and would be up for returning to the role one day.
She said: ''Because it's a genre-specific superhero piece, I'm sure anything could happen. It's such a huge world. I do think there's something in the completion of the fact that they're doing their back-to-back Avengers at the moment, which will complete an era, so I can't see how that would be. But that's what's remarkable about Marvel is they keep going. Each film tends to further what they're doing, so I wouldn't rule it out.''
Hayley is known for playing good characters in her movies but says it is not something she ''sets out'' to do.
She told Parade magazine: ''I don't set out to choose characters that are role models. The current character I'm playing at the moment [in Dry Powder in London] is a sociopath and a narcissist. She's a brilliant mathematician and I absolutely adore playing her. She's unapologetic and ruthless. I think my job as an actor is just to be a custodian to a character, to present a character rather than educate an audience and go, 'This is what you should think or feel.' It just so happened that that was the part that I got with Peggy Carter, the script that they created for me, and I inhabited it based on what I felt the script was asking me to do.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
When you need someone to break into a place and steal something, a career cat...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
Exploring a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix just before he hit the public...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Jimi Hendrix started earning money from his musical career as a simple backing guitarist at...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...