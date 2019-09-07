Hayley Atwell will join Tom Cruise in the next 'Mission: Impossible' movie, which will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie.
Hayley Atwell has joined the cast of the next 'Mission: Impossible' movie.
The 37-year-old actress will join Tom Cruise, 57, in the latest installment in the long-running movie franchise, where he will reprise his role as spy Ethan Hunt.
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie posted a picture of Hayley on Instagram and wrote: ''Should you choose to accept...'', while she responded, ''Mission: Accepted. Though I'm not the sort to follow orders...''
Two new movies in the franchise have been confirmed for release in 2021 and 2022 and they are expected to be filmed back to back.
Christopher worked with Tom on both 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' and 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and previously revealed plans to take the franchise into space.
Asked about the possibility of taking 'Mission: Impossible' into space, Christopher responded: ''I think it's inevitable. We've pretty much gone to the edge of thereof, so yeah, it's sooner or later, Tom [Cruise] is gonna be in orbit. If there's an actor that's going to be the first actor in space practically, it's Tom, or it's somebody ... it's [James] Cameron, Chris Nolan, or Tom. Gonna be one of those three guys. That is the new space race.''
Christopher never ruled out returning to the helm of 'Mission: Impossible' but was grateful for the breather after the last movies.
He shared back in October: ''That question has been floated, and I'm ... fortunately Tom's busy on another project. And I'm kind of taking a breather, and just thinking about ... clearing my head. I've been on 'Mission' for five years. Two of them, back to back. We went right from one into the other one, so certainly they asked that question, and I said, 'Can I just breathe for a minute, and think about that?' So that's kind of where we are.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
When you need someone to break into a place and steal something, a career cat...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
Exploring a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix just before he hit the public...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Jimi Hendrix started earning money from his musical career as a simple backing guitarist at...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...