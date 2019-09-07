Hayley Atwell has joined the cast of the next 'Mission: Impossible' movie.

The 37-year-old actress will join Tom Cruise, 57, in the latest installment in the long-running movie franchise, where he will reprise his role as spy Ethan Hunt.

Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie posted a picture of Hayley on Instagram and wrote: ''Should you choose to accept...'', while she responded, ''Mission: Accepted. Though I'm not the sort to follow orders...''

Two new movies in the franchise have been confirmed for release in 2021 and 2022 and they are expected to be filmed back to back.

Christopher worked with Tom on both 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' and 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and previously revealed plans to take the franchise into space.

Asked about the possibility of taking 'Mission: Impossible' into space, Christopher responded: ''I think it's inevitable. We've pretty much gone to the edge of thereof, so yeah, it's sooner or later, Tom [Cruise] is gonna be in orbit. If there's an actor that's going to be the first actor in space practically, it's Tom, or it's somebody ... it's [James] Cameron, Chris Nolan, or Tom. Gonna be one of those three guys. That is the new space race.''

Christopher never ruled out returning to the helm of 'Mission: Impossible' but was grateful for the breather after the last movies.

He shared back in October: ''That question has been floated, and I'm ... fortunately Tom's busy on another project. And I'm kind of taking a breather, and just thinking about ... clearing my head. I've been on 'Mission' for five years. Two of them, back to back. We went right from one into the other one, so certainly they asked that question, and I said, 'Can I just breathe for a minute, and think about that?' So that's kind of where we are.''