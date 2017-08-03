Hayley Atwell has joined the cast of Disney's 'Winnie The Pooh' live-action movie.

The 35-year-old actress has jumped on board the forthcoming project alongside Ewan McGregor after she was approached to play Christopher Robin's wife, although no specific details have been released about the character, according to Empire.

The movie, which is being directed by Marc Forster, is centred on Christopher Robin - played by McGregor - as a grown-up, who has lost his imagination and is too focused on work to have fun with his family until Pooh Bear surprisingly re-enters his life.

The Christopher Robin character was created by late English author A.A. Milne and featured in his two books 'Winnie-the-Pooh' from 1926 and 'The House at Pooh Corner' from 1928 - inspired by his own son and his beloved teddy bear - with both tomes focusing on the boy's adventures with talking bear Pooh and the other animals of the Hundred Acre Wood.

Disney licensed the rights to Winnie-the-Pooh in 1961 and the honey-loving bear and his friends - Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger - have featured in various TV shows, including 'The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh', and four animated feature films; 'The Tigger Movie', 'Piglet's Big Movie', 'Pooh's Heffalump Movie' and 'Winnie the Pooh'.

Disney are yet to announce a release date or production schedule for the movie, but it's believed they are still in the casting stages of the process at the moment.

Meanwhile, Atwell's casting comes just a few weeks after her legal drama 'Conviction' was axed by US television channel ABC.

The network will still produce the 13 episodes it had originally ordered, but no new episodes will be commissioned and the series will not be continuing.