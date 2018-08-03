Hayley Atwell bagged her role in 'Christopher Robin' in the middle of the Aegean sea.

The 36-year-old actress - who plays Christopher Robin's wife in the Disney movie - was on holiday on a Greek island when she was asked to Skype director Marc Forster immediately.

She said: ''I said, 'Look, I would absolutely love to Skype with him, but I'm in a bit of a dead spot in terms of Wi-Fi on this Greek island' so the captain of the boat that I was on went, 'You see that rock? Go 10 minutes past that rock ... and basically, once you've lost all visuals of civilisation, you might be able to get a spot where you can speak to him.' I turned off the engine, bobbing up and down, and then I was able to get it [the Wi-Fi signal]. Marc was like, 'Hello', and I was like, 'Welcome to my office. This is how I do business, Marc. Let's talk about the film', and he was great.''

And because she was able to break the ice easy enough, she was offered the part there and then.

She added to Parade magazine: ''We broke the ice from that, really. He wanted to make sure that this film didn't feel too sentimental and too simple, but captured the wisdom of Pooh, which is something that's very gentle and very tender. It's about the gentleness of friendships, especially ones we had when we were younger, those innocent friendships, and that Pooh, in his innocence, is so wise. So, I felt that Marc was wanting to bring both elements to it to make it have universal impact on both children and adults, and I said, 'Yes', put the phone down, and jetted back off to the boat.''