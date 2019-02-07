Hayden Panettiere wants to marry her new boyfriend Brian Hickerson, after splitting from former fiance Wladimir Klitschko last year.
The 'Nashville' actress split from her fiance Wladimir Klitschko last year and has since moved on with Brian, and says she's ready to settle down with her new beau as she's happy to be learning ''something new'' from him each day.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I've lived a big life, I've met a lot of people. I learn something new from [Brian] every day, and that's something that not many people can provide me with.''
And when asked if she wants to marry him, she added: ''I think so. I hope so.''
The 29-year-old actress called of her engagement with the professional boxer - with whom she has four-year-old daughter Kaya - in August last year after having dated him since 2009.
A source said at the time: At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya. Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden.
''Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what's next.''
Rumours of their split first started circling in July 2018 when they were spotted enjoying a summer vacation in Greece with their daughter, but Hayden wasn't wearing her engagement ring.
However, an eyewitness at the time saw no signs of any trouble, and called the former couple ''affectionate''.
They said: ''Hayden was not wearing a ring, but they are definitely a couple. They were affectionate and smiling as they walked around town. They had dinner by the water and he had his arm around her.''
