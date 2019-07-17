Hayden Panettiere's life is ''in flux.''

The 29-year-old actress' four-year-old daughter Kaya has been living in Ukraine with her former fiancé and boxer Wladimi Klitschko since their split last year and, although she gets to see the youngster regularly, she's struggling with her being so far away.

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''Her life is in flux with her daughter living away, and she has other issues weighing on her mind.''

A second insider said: ''Hearts break for what Hayden must be going through. Hayden is a wonderful and talented girl who was so happy with her family. I hope she can wade through whatever has gone wrong and get her life back together.''

Wladimi offered to care for Kaya in Ukraine as he reportedly wasn't keen on Hayden's new boyfriend Brian Hickerson and now her family are urging her to dump him too.

An insider said: ''It is totally out of control and she has to get over this guy.

''Her friends and family have been worried about her for quite a while, and things seem to have gotten worse. She needs to do some soul-searching.

''For whatever reason, she continues this relationship, but it has done nothing but take her down lower. It's a sad situation.''

It comes after Brian was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on May 2 after he ''willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon Hayden.''

He was charged with one count of felony domestic violence on May 23 and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, sources previously claimed Hayden ''hasn't had much time'' with Kaya since she split from 42-year-old Wladimir last year.

The insider said: ''She really hasn't had much time with her daughter. She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now]. It's a sad situation.

''It's heartbreaking and challenging. They didn't spend the holidays together. It's disturbing, and she'll have to figure out how to manage this. It's not an easy scenario.''