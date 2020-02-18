Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been arrested for an alleged domestic dispute.

The 'Heroes' star's partner was taken into police custody in Wyoming on Valentine's Day (14.02.20) after allegedly hitting the actress ''with a closed fist on the right side of her face'' the day before.

According to TMZ, the Teton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a disturbance at a private residence in Jackson, Wyoming, where the caller claimed an intoxicated male was locked out of the home because he punched his girlfriend in the face.

When deputies arrived, they allegedly found Brian in the driveway, and he told them Hayden was inside the house ''saying he beat the f**k out of me''.

Police claim Brian avoided answering whether he had punched Hayden, but had ordered a private chef to stick around so he ''wouldn't be accused of bulls**t''.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 30-year-old actress told cops she and Brian were in their bedroom when he started throwing her around and punched her.

Police say the 'Nashville' star's face was red and swollen, and she also had a scrape and swelling on her left hand, which she claimed came from Brian's watch during the altercation.

Law enforcement booked Brian for domestic battery, and he was also hit with a second charge of interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself.

The alleged incident comes just under a year after Brian was arrested in May 2019 for another alleged domestic dispute at his and Hayden's Los Angeles residence, in which Hayden was allegedly left with red marks on her body.

The case was later dismissed for not being able to secure a ''material witness'' after Hayden - who has been dating Brian for around a year and a half - refused to testify against her partner.