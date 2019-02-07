Hayden Panettiere reportedly ''hasn't had much time'' with her daughter in recent months.

The 'Nashville' actress split from her fiance Wladimir Klitschko last year and it's been claimed four-year-old Kaya is living with the boxer in his native Ukraine, but the 29-year-old star is settled in Los Angeles and ''comes and goes'' between the countries only infrequently.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: '''She really hasn't had much time with her daughter. She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now]. It's a sad situation.'

Insiders admit Hayden is stuck in a ''heartbreaking and challenging'' position and they think something needs to change in order to successfully ''manage'' the situation.

The source added: ''It's heartbreaking and challenging. They didn't spend the holidays together. It's disturbing, and she'll have to figure out how to manage this. It's not an easy scenario.''

The report comes just a month after the former 'Heroes' star - who is now dating Brian Hickerson - claimed she and Wladimir are still friends and they are doing their best to co-parent their little girl.

She said: ''We're still respectful of each other, and we still have that friendship with each other.

''It's not a situation that you find yourself in all that often, so it's a new one. But I think we've done a really good job.

''We're trying to do the book smarts and the street smart. So, you know, trial and error as a parent. ... We're all going to make mistakes.''

Hayden also admitted she and her former partner had been in trouble because Kaya had missed so much school.

She said: ''We go on nice long vacations that result in an email from her school saying, 'Your kid has been gone too long'. Like, she's four, so let's not make too big a deal. She speaks multiple languages.''