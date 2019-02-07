Hayden Panettiere reportedly ''hasn't had much time'' with her daughter since splitting from Wladimir Klitschko.
Hayden Panettiere reportedly ''hasn't had much time'' with her daughter in recent months.
The 'Nashville' actress split from her fiance Wladimir Klitschko last year and it's been claimed four-year-old Kaya is living with the boxer in his native Ukraine, but the 29-year-old star is settled in Los Angeles and ''comes and goes'' between the countries only infrequently.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: '''She really hasn't had much time with her daughter. She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now]. It's a sad situation.'
Insiders admit Hayden is stuck in a ''heartbreaking and challenging'' position and they think something needs to change in order to successfully ''manage'' the situation.
The source added: ''It's heartbreaking and challenging. They didn't spend the holidays together. It's disturbing, and she'll have to figure out how to manage this. It's not an easy scenario.''
The report comes just a month after the former 'Heroes' star - who is now dating Brian Hickerson - claimed she and Wladimir are still friends and they are doing their best to co-parent their little girl.
She said: ''We're still respectful of each other, and we still have that friendship with each other.
''It's not a situation that you find yourself in all that often, so it's a new one. But I think we've done a really good job.
''We're trying to do the book smarts and the street smart. So, you know, trial and error as a parent. ... We're all going to make mistakes.''
Hayden also admitted she and her former partner had been in trouble because Kaya had missed so much school.
She said: ''We go on nice long vacations that result in an email from her school saying, 'Your kid has been gone too long'. Like, she's four, so let's not make too big a deal. She speaks multiple languages.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...
More than a decade after Scream 3, Craven and company reteam for another knowing thriller...
Kate and Humphrey are two wolves, they're both members of the same pack but from...
Funded by the Oceanic Preservation Society, this film virtually creates a new genre: the horror...
Watch the trailer for I Love You, Beth CooperDenis Cooverman is the valedictorian in his...
Leave it to Disney to finally come up with a family-friendly way to explore natural...
Just what it is about architects that fascinates filmmakers so? Is it the metaphorical possibilities...
God bless Hollywood's family film genre. Where else could Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie...
Leave it to Disney to finally come up with a family-friendly way to explore natural...
Michelle Trachtenberg obviously hasn't read the teen star career-progression handbook. It goes: TV series, princess...
The premise for Joe Somebody could fit on the back of a Cuban postcard....
The poster for Raising Helen features Kate Hudson, in a pose suited for a bearskin...