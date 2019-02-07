Hayden Panettiere knows her daughter is ''better off'' living in Ukraine with her father Wladimir Klitschko.

The 29-year-old actress has four-year-old daughter Kaya with her former fiancé and boxer Wladimir, and since the pair split last year, Kaya has been living in Ukraine with her father.

And after sources recently said the 'Nashville' actress doesn't get to see much of her daughter, it has now been claimed that's not the case and Hayden does spend time with her tot, even though she's based in Los Angeles with her new boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

Insiders told People magazine: ''Wlad wasn't confident about Hayden's relationship with Brian and all concerned felt Kaya was better off in a more stable environment. But to say she never sees her daughter isn't true.

''Hayden has gone through changes since she had Kaya, and while some were not perfect, others have helped her grow. She is trying to feel good about herself, her life, and how she wants to go forward.''

The 'Heroes' star hasn't addressed the claims herself, but boyfriend Brian spoke to Access to confirm she's actually on vacation with her tot right now.

Brian said: ''Hayden is actually on a family vacation right now with her daughter and the Champ, so don't believe everything you read. She's a great mom.''

Hayden even seemed to confirm the news on Thursday (07.02.19), when she posted a picture on social media of her daughter in her car seat.

Previously, sources claimed Hayden ''hasn't had much time'' with Kaya since she split from 42-year-old Wladimir last year.

The insider said: ''She really hasn't had much time with her daughter. She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now]. It's a sad situation.

''It's heartbreaking and challenging. They didn't spend the holidays together. It's disturbing, and she'll have to figure out how to manage this. It's not an easy scenario.''