Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko have reportedly ended their engagement.

The 28-year-old actress had been dating the professional boxer - with whom she has three-year-old daughter Kaya - since 2009, but according to sources, the pair have decided to call time on their romance, and are now working on co-parenting their tot.

An insider told E! News: ''At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya. Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden.

''Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what's next.''

Rumours of a split first began circulating one month ago when they were spotted enjoying a summer vacation in Greece with their daughter, but Hayden wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

However, an eyewitness at the time saw no signs of any trouble, and called the former couple ''affectionate''.

They said: ''Hayden was not wearing a ring, but they are definitely a couple. They were affectionate and smiling as they walked around town. They had dinner by the water and he had his arm around her.''

It isn't the first time the 'Nashville' star and the boxer have battled split rumours either, as in 2016 Hayden was forced to set the record straight in an Instagram post.

She wrote: ''Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family.''

Previously, the 'Heroes' actress praised Wladimir for being ''laid-back'' about wedding plans, and said neither of them were in any rush to tie the knot.

She said: ''We are very laid-back about the wedding plans; we don't want to rush anything. We want the day to be fun, happy and stress-free. Growing up, the thought of not getting married never crossed my mind. It was always: I'm going to get married and then I'm going to have a family.''

As of the time of writing, the pair have not confirmed their reported split.