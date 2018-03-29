2018 Metal Hammer Golden God Awards will be hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta at London's Indigo at The O2 on June 11.
Jamey Jasta, who takes over from last year's host Chris Jericho, said: ''They say the third time's a charm! I am beyond honoured and excited to be hosting the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards this year! It's always been an incredible event but when they told me this year's Golden God there was no way in the world I could miss this.
''We'll be honouring some incredible talent, great bands and the Greatest Golden God of them all! See you June 11th horns high!''
This year sees eight awards categories, Marilyn Manson is set to go up against Stone Sour, Trivium, Parkway Drive and Arch Enemy for Best International Band.
Whilst Judas Priest, Asking Alexandria, Cradle Of Filth, Alestorm and Rolo Tomassi will battle it out to be crowned Best British Band.
Metal Hammer Editor, Merlin Alderslade commented;: ''The Golden Gods are the only heavy music awards show that puts the fans at the heart of the action.
''This year's nominees list shows you just how strong the metal scene is in 2018, and when you see some of the names we're going to be putting on that stage on June 11, your jaw will drop. That's a promise. See you down the front and horns up!''
Voting is open now.
The nominations for 2018 Metal Hammer Golden Gods are as follows:
Best New Band
Conjurer
Lovebites
Sleep Token
Loathe
Visigoth
Best Underground
Amenra
Wolves In The Throne Room
Chelsea Wolfe
Heilung
Tribulation
Best British Band sponsored by Nuclear Blast
Asking Alexandria
Cradle Of Filth
Alestorm
Rolo Tomassi
Judas Priest
Best International Band sponsored by Century Media
Stone Sour
Trivium
Parkway Drive
Marilyn Manson
Arch Enemy
Breakthrough sponsored by Sumerian Records
Marmozets
Code Orange
Power Trip
Employed To Serve
Carpenter Brut
Best Live Band sponsored by Monster Energy
Sabaton
Lacuna Coil
Converge
Cannibal Corpse
Sólstafir
Best Independent Label
Sumerian
Holy Roar
UNFD
Southern Lord
Indie Recordings
Event Of The Year
Download
Bloodstock
Tech-Fest
Chicago Open Air
Wacken
