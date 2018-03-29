Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta will host the 2018 Metal Hammer Golden God Awards.

The metal icon will host the heaviest ceremony in music, sponsored by Monster Energy, at Indigo at The O2, London, on June 11.

Jamey Jasta, who takes over from last year's host Chris Jericho, said: ''They say the third time's a charm! I am beyond honoured and excited to be hosting the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards this year! It's always been an incredible event but when they told me this year's Golden God there was no way in the world I could miss this.

''We'll be honouring some incredible talent, great bands and the Greatest Golden God of them all! See you June 11th horns high!''

This year sees eight awards categories, Marilyn Manson is set to go up against Stone Sour, Trivium, Parkway Drive and Arch Enemy for Best International Band.

Whilst Judas Priest, Asking Alexandria, Cradle Of Filth, Alestorm and Rolo Tomassi will battle it out to be crowned Best British Band.

Metal Hammer Editor, Merlin Alderslade commented;: ''The Golden Gods are the only heavy music awards show that puts the fans at the heart of the action.

''This year's nominees list shows you just how strong the metal scene is in 2018, and when you see some of the names we're going to be putting on that stage on June 11, your jaw will drop. That's a promise. See you down the front and horns up!''

Voting is open now.

The nominations for 2018 Metal Hammer Golden Gods are as follows:

Best New Band

Conjurer

Lovebites

Sleep Token

Loathe

Visigoth

Best Underground

Amenra

Wolves In The Throne Room

Chelsea Wolfe

Heilung

Tribulation

Best British Band sponsored by Nuclear Blast

Asking Alexandria

Cradle Of Filth

Alestorm

Rolo Tomassi

Judas Priest

Best International Band sponsored by Century Media

Stone Sour

Trivium

Parkway Drive

Marilyn Manson

Arch Enemy

Breakthrough sponsored by Sumerian Records

Marmozets

Code Orange

Power Trip

Employed To Serve

Carpenter Brut

Best Live Band sponsored by Monster Energy

Sabaton

Lacuna Coil

Converge

Cannibal Corpse

Sólstafir

Best Independent Label

Sumerian

Holy Roar

UNFD

Southern Lord

Indie Recordings

Event Of The Year

Download

Bloodstock

Tech-Fest

Chicago Open Air

Wacken