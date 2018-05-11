R. Kelly's music has been removed from Spotify's official playlists.

The streaming service recently introduced a new rule, which means they will not allow songs by an artist who has done something which is ''especially harmful or hateful'' to be included on their playlists, though the 'Ignition' rapper's music will still be available on the app.

A statement by Spotify reads: ''We are removing R. Kelly's music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly.

''His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it.

''We don't censor content because of an artist's or creator's behaviour, but we want our editorial decisions -- what we choose to program -- to reflect our values.

''When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.''

Spotify's removal of the rapper - whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - from their playlists comes after a wake of sexual assault allegations made against him over the years, which prompted a group of women to start the #MuteRKelly campaign on social media, in a bid to get the musician's concerts axed.

The protest was supported by 'All of Me' hitmaker John Legend and actress Lupita Nyong'o, as well as the Time's Up movement, which was launched in January, in response to the shamed producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by a number of high-profile Hollywood actresses of sexual harassment, and the #MeToo campaign.

Kelly, 51, has strongly denied all claims made against him, and has released the following statement regarding Spotify's decision to Metro.co.uk: ''My team has advised me that this is not a proper platform to express my emotions. I will not discuss details about these false allegations that have been made against me.''