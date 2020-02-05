A model who has claimed Harvey Weinstein masturbated in front of her thought he had a ''disgusting'' penis that looked like it had been ''cut and sewn back on''.

Lauren Marie Young - who was the sixth and final accuser to testify at his trial - has accused the 67-year-old movie producer of playing with himself in front of her in a hotel bathroom in 2013 after they met up to discuss a script she was writing.

During Wednesday's (05.02.20) hearing, Young told the jury: ''His body was hairy, it had moles on his rolls, a disgusting looking penis.

''It had looked like it had been cut and sewn back on, not a normal looking scar from circumcision. Something didn't look normal and I remember noticing that and I didn't notice balls in the sack. I just saw a penis.''

The 30-year-old model claimed Weinstein invited her up to his room at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel on February 19, 2013, following a business meeting at a bar in the lobby. His associate Claudia Salinas had followed them to the room.

She recalled: ''As I step in to the bathroom there's a mirror straight ahead and I look in it and behind me I see Claudia closing the door.''

She then claimed Weinstein undressed and rinsed himself under the shower.

She explained: ''I stood there in shock...laughing...shaking my head and I went to go to the door to approach it ... At that point he was right in front of me and the shower door was right behind him and was also blocking the door behind me...I could see the shadow and Claudia was still standing there. I felt so trapped and I was in shock and started to back up away from him. I couldn't believe what was happening to me. I was just really worried and scared he was going to hurt me.''

Young went on to allege that Weinstein ''came behind'' her and unzipped her white lace dress, which had a slip underneath it.

She recalled: ''He unzipped it and started pulling it down and turned me around and he started masturbating while grasping my right breast with his left hand while jerking off with his right hand saying, 'How am I going to know you can act?'

''I'm saying, 'no, no, no' and he's carrying on with normal conversation -- 'this is what all the actresses do to make it.' ''

Young claimed Weinstein moved his hand from her breast to her vagina.

She said: ''My hands were still down by my sides so I blocked him with my hands. He continued to masturbate and ejaculated on the towel...

''I pulled up my dress. I don't even think I zipped it. I walked out of the bathroom and [Salinas] was standing right there and Harvey had already gone into his bedroom. I shot her an evil look and I left.''

Weinstein is currently facing five charges relating to sexual assault, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act. He has denied all allegations against him.